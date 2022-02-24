Hijab-clad students asked to leave college premises in Udupi

PTI

Mangaluru, February 24

Trouble erupted at the MGM college in Udupi on Thursday when some girl students wearing hijab were sent out of the institute premises by the college principal.

Postgraduate students who sought entry into the college wearing hijab complained that they were not allowed to attend the classes or enter the college premises, which is in violation of the high court order.

The students said they could not appear for their examinations earlier due to the row over the hijab issue.

Girl students wearing hijab who came to attend degree classes also left the campus after the order from the principal.

