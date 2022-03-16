Hijab is not mandatory for Muslim women:  social activist Asma Begum

New Delhi, March 16
Welcoming the decision of Karnataka High Court, social activist Asma Begum has said that “Hijab is necessary and not mandatory for Muslim women”.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Muslim women freedom from cruel practices like ‘triple talaq’,” she said, appealing to him to also implement UCC in the country.
“Muslim girls and women should focus on their education so that their proper development can take place. The aim of students is to study and acquire knowledge and stay away from controversies,” she said, according to a statement.
