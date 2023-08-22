Hike relief, reissue lost IDs: Panel on Manipur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 21

The all-woman committee headed by Justice Gita Mittal mandated to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the victims in ethnic violence-hit Manipur on Monday urged the Supreme Court to enhance victim compensation, reissue lost identity proofs and other documents and appoint domain experts to facilitate its functioning.

Directing that copies of the reports be given to all parties, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said it would pass certain procedural directions on August 25 to facilitate the functioning of the panel, issues pertaining to administrative requirements, funding to meet administrative and other expenses, and setting up a web portal to provide necessary publicity to the work undertaken by the panel.

The top court had on August 7 set up the committee of three retired women judges to oversee relief and rehabilitation of victims and compensation and asked former Maharashtra DGP Dattatray Padsalgikar to monitor the probe in criminal cases. Besides Justice Mittal, the other two former judges on the panel are Justice Shalini P Joshi, a former judge of the Bombay High Court, and Justice Asha Menon, a former judge of the Delhi High Court.

It also said the suggestions will be collated by lawyer Vrinda Grover in consultation with the committee which shall be shared with the advocate general of Manipur, preferably by 10 am on Thursday, and fixed the pleas for passing of necessary orders on Friday. On logistical issues, the CJI said he will talk to Justice Mittal, the former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, and the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on providing office space to the panel.

