Himachal man among nine Indian sailors released after months of captivity in Libya

ANI

Tunis, June 3

At least nine Indian nationals, who were held captive for several months in Libya, have finally got their freedom and were released by their captors.

The crew, consisting of nine Indian sailors were released on May 31 and was received by Ambassador to Tunisia Ngulkham Jathom Gangte when they reached Tripoli. They have been accommodated in a hotel there till their exit visa formalities are completed.

Of these nine Indians, five are from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Rajasthan, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Earlier, on February 15, 2023, the group of 9 Indian nationals conveying that Merchant Vessel M.T. Maya 1, on which they were working, approached the Indian embassy in Tunisia.

The Indian nationals informed that their MT Maya 1 broke down near the coast of Libya and they have been taken into captivity by a local militia.

MT Maya 1 is owned by a Greek company and carried the flag of Cameroon. It was sailing from Malta to Tripoli carrying oil products.

Ministry and Mission kept the family members of the Indian nationals posted regularly regarding the developments in the case.