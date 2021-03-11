Uniform Civil Code will ensure Muslim women's honour: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

Strongly pitching for implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said this was needed as no Muslim woman wants her husband to have three wives.

Sarma also met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had recently said his government would prepare the draft of a UCC, which would be implemented in the Himalayan state.

Noting that all Muslims whom he has met wanted the UCC, Sarma said, “No Muslim woman wants her husband to have three wives. No one wants this. You can ask any Muslim woman. No one will tell you that her husband should marry three women. Who wants this?”

Sarma also insisted that a Muslim man marrying more than one woman was not his problem, but of Muslim mothers and sisters. He said if Muslim women and mothers have to be given honour in society, after the triple talaq law, the UCC has to be put in place.

“I am a Hindu and I have the UCC. For my sister and daughter, I have the UCC. If I have UCC for my daughter, then Muslim daughters must also have that protection,” he noted.

After taking the charge as Uttarakhand Chief Minister for the second time, Dhami had said on March 24 that his government would prepare the draft of a UCC to be implemented in the state.

“The (state) cabinet has unanimously approved the proposal. We also expect other states to follow us,” he had said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on April 23 that the state government was thinking seriously in the direction of UCC implementation.

“One law for all in one country is the need of the hour. It is required that we should get out of the system of one law for one person and another for others. We are in favour of a common civil code,” he had said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on April 25 that his government was open to implement the UCC in the state. He said his government would examine the UCC before taking a final decision on its implementation.

However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on April 26 had termed the move by some Chief Ministers to introduce a UCC in the country as “unconstitutional and anti-minorities”.

Country doesn’t need it: Owaisi

Aurangabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said BJP leaders talk about bringing a Uniform Civil Code, but the country does not require it as of now, and focus should be on the growth of economy and generating employment. PTI

