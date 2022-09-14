Hindi's simplicity, sensitivity always attract people: PM Modi

New Delhi, September 14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Hindi has brought India special honour globally and that its simplicity and sensitivity always attract people.
In his tweet on Hindi Diwas, Modi expressed heartfelt thanks to all who have made tireless efforts to enrich and strengthen the country's largest spoken language.
Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14.
