Hindu family attacked in Pakistan by politician's relative for trying to overtake his car

Sindh, August 9

A Hindu family was attacked on Sunday evening by the relative of a politician and his associates after the family tried to overtake his car, local media reported on Monday citing local police.

According to the publication, the family from Sindh included a man, three women and two kids. They were attacked at a restaurant near Ghotki within the remits of Mirpur Mathelo police station while returning from Raharki Sahib, a temple in the area, the Express Tribune reported.

A relative of the family said that the incident took place after they tried to cross a local politician's cousin, Shamsher Pitafi's vehicle but were repeatedly denied the right to overtake. As the family's car overtook Pitafi's car, he followed them to their stay.

While speaking to the media, a police officer said, "Apparently, as the family's car overtook Pitafi's car on the highway, one of the children threw an ice cream wrapper outside, which hit the windshield of Pitafi's Vigo car and he was upset that the family did not even stop and sped away." Around a dozen of men arrived at the restaurant after tracing the family. They smashed the car and hurt Ajay Kumar, who was present in the car.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Kheal Das Kohistani said the attackers had also misbehaved with women.

“The Sindh police has assured that the attackers will be arrested,” Kohistani said and added IG Ghulam Nabi Memon and SSP Ghotki Tanveer Tunio have been taken into the loop.

“The main culprit should be arrested immediately,” Kohistani demanded. But, he added, despite pressure from different people, the police have failed to arrest Pitafi.

According to the Express Tribune, sources said that Shamsher Pitafi is a cousin of Sindh Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Abdul Bari Pitafi.

They added that the local Hindu elders asked Kumar not to register any FIR against Pitafi. They also informed that due to "political pressure", police were reluctant to arrest the men involved in the attack.

Religious violence in Pakistan is more than that in any other country in the world. The country has been slammed by the international community for not safeguarding the interests of minorities.