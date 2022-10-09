Hindu gods ‘poorly portrayed’, court to hear plea against film

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 8

Amid raging controversy over alleged wrong portrayal of Hindu gods and other key characters, a plea has been filed in a Delhi court seeking injunction against the upcoming movie “Adipurush” on the ground that it depicted them in an “unwarranted” and “inaccurate” way in a promotional video.

Filed by advocate Raj Gaurav on Friday, the plea is likely to come up for hearing before Senior Civil Judge Abhishek Kumar on Monday.

Gaurav has sought permanent and mandatory injunction against producer Bhushan Kumar and director and co-producer Om Raut alleging they had manipulated the basics of the Ramayana. He has sought directions mandating the defendants to remove the promotional video of the movie from all social media platforms.

“The defendants have hurt the religious, cultural, historical and civilisational sentiments of the plaintiff and other Hindus by depiction of Hindu gods Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in a very unwarranted and inaccurate way in the teaser or promotional video of their upcoming movie Adipurush,” Gaurav submitted.

While the traditional picture of Lord Ram was that of a calm person, the defendants in the video had shown him as “atrocious, revengeful and angry”, the plea alleged.