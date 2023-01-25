Hit by fines, AI modifies in-flight alcohol policy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 24

Air India has modified its in-flight alcohol service policy with cabin crew having been told to “recognise and manage possible cases of intoxication”.

How exactly the crew would “manage possible cases of intoxication”, however, could not be ascertained immediately. The Tata group-owned airline has been slapped with penalties twice by the DGCA recently for not reportingto the DGCA the unruly behaviour of inebriated passengers onboard two international flights.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said the airline had reviewed its existing in-flight alcohol service policy, taking reference from other carriers’ practice and input from the US National Restaurants Association’s guidelines. “These were largely in line with Air India’s existing practice, though some adjustments have been made for better clarity, and NRA’s traffic light system included to help crew recognise and manage possible cases of intoxication,” it said.

“The new policy has now been promulgated to crew and included in training curricula. Air India remains committed to the safety and well-being of our passengers and cabin crew, including but not limited to the responsible service of alcohol,” a spokesperson said.