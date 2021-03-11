Hold referendum on whether taxpayers’ money be spent on healthcare or one’s friends: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, August 10
AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded that a referendum should be held on whether the taxpayers’ money be spent on providing quality services like healthcare and education or on one family or one’s friends.
The reaction of Kejriwal, who is touring the BJP-ruled Gujarat on a poll campaign, came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Panipat that “freebies” impede India’s effort to become self-reliant and also burden taxpayers.
“There should be referendum on whether the government money should be spent on one family as a party wants so, or on one’s friends or it should be spent on building good schools and hospitals in the country,” he said in a video message without taking any names.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...