Home Ministry gives nod to prosecute Manish Sisodia in snooping case

New Delhi, February 22
Fresh trouble is in for Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the Ministry of Home Affairs has given sanction to prosecute him under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case in Delhi.
The Delhi's LG, VK Saxena, had approved the CBI's request for prosecution sanction and forwarded the same to the Minister of Homa Affairs.
The CBI had sought sanction to register FIR against Sisodia, who heads the Vigilance Department of Delhi governmnet, under which the AAP govt had in 2015 surreptitiously created the FBU- an Extra Constitutional-Extra Judicial Intelligence Agency to spy over different Ministries, Opposition Political Parties, Entities and Individuals.
This snooping unit, with no legislative or judicial oversight, was being run and managed by the close aides and advisors of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who reported directly to him.
The case also pertains to illegal and unaccounted expenditure in the name of Secret Service Fund allocated to the FBU.
