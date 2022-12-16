Home Secy reviews crowding at airports

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

The government has decided to deploy 1,400 additional CISF personnel at the IGI Airport to secure the expanding terminal areas of the civil aviation infrastructure facility and meet the immediate challenge of its growing passenger traffic, officials said today.

Parl panel pulls up IGI officials Members of a parliamentary panel on Thursday questioned officials of Delhi airport operator DIAL about congestion at the airport. Representatives of the IGI Airport assured the committee that the matter would be resolved by month-end. TNS

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, which was called by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, with representatives of the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Bureau of Immigration among others to review measures taken to ease congestion at large airports, particularly in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

A senior MHA official said, “It was stated at the meeting that an additional force of 1,400 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel would soon be deployed at the IGI Airport.”

The renovation and expansion work at Terminal 1 was scheduled to be completed by December next year or January 2024, but the government wants it be expedited and completed by November 2023.