‘Honour killing’: 20-year-old woman strangulated by father over romantic relationship in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), September 11
In a suspected case of honour killing, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated by her father for having a romantic relationship with a man, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Shyamli Shyamla village under the Jhinjhana area on September 9.
“The woman Himani’s (20) father Pramod Kumar has been arrested on Sunday in this connection and he has confessed to his crime which he committed as he felt that his daughter has tarnished the name of his family,” Superintendent of Police (SP), Kumar Abhishek said.
Himani had eloped with her boyfriend Ajay Kashyap (22) and returned to her home after a few days, police said, adding that Pramod tried to convince his daughter against her relationship but when the girl remained adamant.
Police recovered the remains of the bones and sent them for forensic examination.
