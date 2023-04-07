Hope China lets in scribes, says India on visa freeze

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Amid the skirmish between India and China over suspending the visa of journalists, the MEA on Thursday hoped that China would facilitate the continued presence of its journalists after Beijing decided to “freeze” the visas of two Indian journalists who had come to India for a short break. The MEA refused to comment on reports that this was a retaliatory action by China after India did not renew the visa of a Xinhua journalist.

Asked how many Chinese journalists with valid visas are in India, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi did not give the numbers but maintained there were Chinese journalists working in India and said, “I do not see any limitations or difficulties in reporting or doing media coverage (in India).”

Correspondents of an English daily and state broadcaster Prasar Bharati have been told their visas have been frozen. In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said journalists from China were being treated unfairly.