Hope govt will allow discussion on all issues of concern during Monsoon Session of Parliament: Congress

New Delhi, July 1
Opposition Congress party on Saturday said it would hope that the government will allow discussion on all issues of concern to the people during the Monsson Session of the Parliament starting from July 20.
“Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session”, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had tweeted in the morning.
In response, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, “...and we hope Joshi-avare that the Govt. will allow discussion on ALL issues of concern to the people that the Opposition has been raising continuously, including those on which the Prime Minister has maintained a studied silence”.
