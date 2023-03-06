 Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer : The Tribune India

Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer

PM instructed IMD to prepare daily weather forecasts in a manner which makes predictions easy to interpret and disseminate

Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high level meeting to review preparedness for hot weather in upcoming summer, in New Delhi, on Monday. PTI Photo



New Delhi, March 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for the hot weather condition in the upcoming summer season and called for preparing separate awareness material for different stakeholders like common citizens, medical professionals, local body authorities and disaster response teams.

The PMO, in a statement, said that Modi was briefed about the weather forecast for the next few months and on the likelihood of a normal monsoon and their impact on Rabi crops.

He was also briefed about the preparedness of medical infrastructure, disasters related to heat and mitigation measures, it said.

The Food Corporation of India was asked to take measures to ensure optimal storage of grains in extreme weather conditions, the PMO said, noting the prime minister was also briefed about the expected yield of major crops.

Modi instructed India Meteorological Department to prepare daily weather forecasts in a manner which makes predictions easy to interpret and disseminate.

TV news channels and FM radio among other media outlets could spend a few minutes daily to explain the daily weather forecast so that citizens can take necessary precautions, the statement said.

He also stressed the need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals and said mock fire drills be conducted by firefighters in all hospitals.

Ongoing efforts to monitor irrigation water supply, fodder and drinking water were also reviewed in the meeting, the statement said.

Modi was briefed about the preparedness of states and hospital infrastructure in terms of the availability of required supplies and preparedness for emergencies. He was also updated about various efforts underway across the country to prepare for disasters related to heat and mitigation measures in place, it said.

Officials attending the meeting were instructed to incorporate some multimedia lecture sessions in schools to sensitise children on dealing with extreme heat conditions.

Modi said protocols and dos and don'ts for hot weather should be prepared in accessible formats, and various other modes of publicity like jingles, films and pamphlets should be prepared and issued.

The need for a coordinated effort to deal with forest fires was also pointed out at the meeting. It was discussed that systemic changes should be made to support efforts to prevent and tackle forest fires.

The principal secretary to the prime minister, Cabinet secretary and home secretary and senior officials from other ministries and departments attended the meeting.  

 

#narendra modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

2
Himachal

Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

3
Punjab

Partap Singh Bajwa attacks CM Bhagwant Mann for losing Reliance solar project

4
Punjab

Pandemonium in Punjab Assembly as Bhagwant Mann, Partap Bajwa have a heated argument

5
J & K

Life sentence for Captain for 'staged' encounter in Kashmir's Amshipura

6
Punjab

Woman takes lift to Moga from Karnal resident, later flees with car leaving owner behind

7
Haryana

Mustard selling below MSP in Haryana, farmers cry for help

8
Nation

Drunk student pees on co-flyer aboard NY-Delhi flight, booked

9
Punjab

Prison clash video viral, Goindwal Sahib jail supdt held

10
Punjab

Jalandhar (West) MLA Sheetal Angural visits depot, claims 500 kg of wheat meant for poor missing

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Top News

Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1; allowed to carry Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, pen and medicines

Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1; allowed to carry Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, pen and medicines

Delhi court remands former deputy CM to judicial custody til...

Manik Saha gets second term as Tripura chief minister

Manik Saha gets second term as Tripura chief minister

Swearing-in to be held on March 8

Land for jobs case: CBI team visits residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi

CBI examines Rabri Devi in land-for-jobs scam case

The CBI had already filed its chargesheet in the case and th...

Pandemonium in Punjab Assembly as Bhagwant Mann, Partap Bajwa have a heated argument

Pandemonium in Punjab Assembly as Bhagwant Mann, Partap Bajwa have a heated argument

Bajwa questions the CM for ‘not acting’ against former minis...

Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer

Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer

PM instructed IMD to prepare daily weather forecasts in a ma...


Cities

View All

Gear up to make G20 event in Amritsar a huge success: CM Bhagwant Mann to officials

Gear up to make G20 event in Amritsar a huge success: CM Bhagwant Mann to officials

2.60 lakh imported cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh seized at Amritsar airport

2 snatching cases rock holy city

Man attacked, robbed of purse, phone in Amritsar

Amritsar: No change in G20 venue, AAP govt dispels rumours

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

Chandigarh finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

Chandigarh MC eyes Rs 121 crore by allotting land for school, wellness centre

Kanwardeep Kaur appointed Chandigarh SSP

Mauli resident chides neighbour for wooing relative, done to death

Smart parking, Night Food Street price hike on agenda

Delhi CM Kejriwal throws open Ashram flyover extension, commuters heave sigh of relief

Delhi CM Kejriwal throws open Ashram flyover extension, commuters heave sigh of relief

Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1; allowed to carry Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, pen and medicines

Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to jail till March 20 in excise scam case

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in the Asia Pacific region: ACI

Manish Sisodia's CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Sewers overflowing in Ward No.78

Jalandhar (West) MLA Sheetal Angural visits depot, claims 500 kg of wheat meant for poor missing

Gang of vehicle-lifters busted; one arrested

Ruckus at Jalandhar Heights II over trespassing

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

ROB, RUB projects hang fire

PSPCL does reality check on power bills, introduces pre-paid meters

Despite work order, vending zone project yet to see light of day

Robbers take away PAU professor’s car

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits Patiala, reviews health facilities

Manmohan is PSPCL’s Dy Secy