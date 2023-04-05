Hotel, home stay bookings to count as Char Dham registration: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 5

Pilgrims who make hotel bookings in Uttarakhand for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra will automatically count as registered even if they have not registered with the Char Dham official registration system.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Dhami today said all pilgrims who book hotels or home stays or any residential facility will be taken as registered for Char Dham.

So far eight lakh people have registered for this year's Yatra.

The chief minister, who was in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday for official meetings, said the state government had also drawn up a plan this year to encourage religious tourists to visit other attractions in the state apart from Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

“The idea is for pilgrims to get a glimpse of other tourist attractions across the state,” said the CM adding that the authorities are prepared to handle a surge in the Char Dham crowds.

He said no capping of pilgrim numbers was on the anvil.

“We will make sure everyone who comes gets a Dharshan, all arrangements are in place,” Dhami said.

Char Dham saw over 35 lakh registrations last year.

On the resettlement of families affected by Joshimath subsidence, Dhami said the state government was awaiting the final report of the National Disaster Management Authority and has also urged the Centre to release the Rs 3000 crore relief package for nearly 1000 affected families.

Dhami said he had also flagged the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his meeting a day before.

“We are also urging the Centre to set up a dedicated emergency response institute that will provide early warnings to disasters and help us minimise loss of life and property,” said Dhami.

The state is meanwhile conducting a survey to determine the bearing capacity of cities to take further precautionary steps.

#Uttarakhand