House panel pulls up MoD on misuse of defence land

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 10

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today, in a report, has taken serious exception to the undue delay in submission of ‘action taken’ by the Ministry of Defence while dealing with the issue of unsatisfactory management of defence estates.

The committee report said the CAG in its report in 2015 mentioned about the serious lapses and irregularities, misuse of defence land by the local military authorities for unauthorised purposes . In 2018, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence took up the matter. The PAC found undue delay in tackling the matter. The PAC said approximately Rs 838.34 crore loss had been caused over the years.