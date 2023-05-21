How Constitution Bench verdict gave Parliament 'supremacy' over Delhi Govt

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 20

Contrary to popular perception that the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Delhi Government in its tussle for control over bureaucracy in the national capital, the May 11 verdict by a Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, in fact, left a window for the Centre to have the last laugh.

While holding that the Legislative Assembly of Delhi has competence to make laws on subjects in the State List and Concurrent List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution and the NCT Government has “legislative and executive power” over “Services” under Entry 41 of the State List, the SC declared that its executive power was subject to the executive power of the Centre.

However, at least two paragraphs in the concluding part of the verdict establish the supremacy of the Centre as the Constitution Bench makes it amply clear that the powers of the Delhi Assembly and Delhi Government are subject to laws made by Parliament. It was this part of the verdict that the Centre has used to promulgate an ordinance to set up a ‘National Capital Civil Service Authority’ with powers to recommend transfer and posting of Group-A and DANICS officers serving in Delhi. Now, the Centre has contended in its review petition that “Under Chapter I of Part XI of the Constitution (Centre-State Relations), so far as UTs are concerned, there is no such thing as List I, List II or List III. The only legislative body is Parliament — or a legislative body created by it. Parliament can make any law in respect of the said territories—subject, of course, to constitutional limitations other than those specified in Chapter I of Part XI of the Constitution. Above all, the UTs are not “States”, as contemplated by Chapter I of Part XI; they are the territories of the Union falling outside the territories of the States.”