How many criminal cases against legislators, HCs asked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 10

The Supreme Court on Monday asked all the High Courts to file affidavits indicating the number of criminal cases pending against legislators for more than five years in various trial courts under their jurisdiction.

The order came from a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud after amicus curiae and senior counsel Vijay Hansaria submitted that despite monitoring by the top court, the number of cases against MPs/MLAs has risen from 4,100 to more than 4,900.

The top court — which was hearing a PIL seeking fast-tracking of criminal trials against lawmakers — posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

Another Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul junked a PIL seeking a direction to the Election Commission to ensure that all political parties publish details regarding criminal cases of candidates along with the reason for their selection on the home page of their official websites.

The Bench — which also included Justice Abhay S Oka — asked petitioner advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay to approach the Election Commission with his plea.

“This is not a walk-in place. We feel that this petition is misconceived. What is being sought is implementation of the previous judgment of this court. It is for the petitioner to approach the Election Commission. The plea is dismissed,” it said.