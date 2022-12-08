Humbly accept mandate of people of Gujarat, will keep fighting for ideals of country: Rahul

PTI

New Delhi, December 8

With the Congress suffering a crushing defeat in Gujarat, its former president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the mandate of the people and will continue to fight for their rights as well as the ideals of the country.

After giving a tough fight to the BJP in 2017 Assembly polls in Gujarat by winning 77 seats, the Congress has hit a nadir in the western state where it was set to win just 17 seats.

“We humbly accept the mandate of the people of Gujarat. We will reorganize, work hard and continue fighting for the ideals of the country as well as the rights of the people of the state,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.