Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’

PTI

New Delhi, August 22

Hundreds of farmers from different states started reaching Delhi amid heavy security arrangements to participate in a ‘mahapanchayat’ called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

SKM leaders claimed that at some locations farmers were being stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar, a claim denied by Delhi Police.

"The mahapanchayat is a one day-long peaceful event where we will reiterate our demands such as a legal guarantee on MSP and cancellation of Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, among others," said Abhimanyu Singh Kohar, SKM (non-political) member and organiser of the 'mahapanchayat'.

He, however, added that the police is yet to give permission for the 'mahapanchayat' at Jantar Mantar.

Kohar said farmers coming from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were stopped on Sunday night and not allowed to reach Jantar Mantar. They were taken to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Rakabganj and Moti Bagh and later released, he said.

Kohar said farmers from Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana had reached Delhi and more were coming to take part in the 'mahapanchayat'.

He said that earlier during the farmers' movement, the Centre had promised to consider all their demands but they did "nothing".

"So here we are again to discuss and raise our demands and chalk out future strategy of the movement," Kohar said.

In November 2020, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had camped at border points around Delhi against the Centre's three farm laws, which were repealed a year later.

The farmers had suspended their movement in December last year after the Centre assured them to consider their other demands concerning legal guarantee on MSP, withdrawal of cases against them among others.