Hyderabad bizman arrested in Delhi excise policy scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 10

The CBI has arrested a Hyderabad-based businessman in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused, officials said today.

Abhishek Boinpally, who was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in south India, was called for questioning on Sunday. The CBI found him evading certain key questions and therefore, took him into custody late at night, they added.

Abhishek Boinpally is not named as an accused in the CBI’s FIR pertaining to the case, but his close associate and partner Arun Ramchandra Pillai is. The two together founded Robin Distribution LLP in July this year, according to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) database.