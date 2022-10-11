Hyderabad bizman arrested in Delhi excise policy scam

New Delhi, October 10
The CBI has arrested a Hyderabad-based businessman in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused, officials said today.
Abhishek Boinpally, who was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in south India, was called for questioning on Sunday. The CBI found him evading certain key questions and therefore, took him into custody late at night, they added.
Abhishek Boinpally is not named as an accused in the CBI’s FIR pertaining to the case, but his close associate and partner Arun Ramchandra Pillai is. The two together founded Robin Distribution LLP in July this year, according to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) database.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges
Makes public details of recent controversy
Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court
Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...
How Mulayam Singh ‘piloted’ the Sukhoi into the IAF
Mulayam Singh, put aside his years of anti-congress and anti...
EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity
Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry
India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details
Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included