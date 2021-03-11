Hyderabad police want juveniles in gangrape case to be tried as adults

Tribune News Service

Naveen S Garewal

Hyderabad, June 9

The Hyderabad police said the juveniles accused in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape to be tried in court as adults to ensure maximum penalty without any lenience for their age.

On Thursday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand told the media that all legal options were being explored to file a plea before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to treat the five minors as adults.

The police have arrested one major and five minors for the gangrape. One of the arrested minors related to a sitting Telangana MLA is just a month short of turning 18. As a child in conflict with law (CCLs), the JJB is expected to show leniency due to their age, whereas the police claim that they had conspired to commit the crime. As juveniles, they can get away with just a three years jail term.

The police have clarified that five people committed the gangrape; the sixth arrested person was not involved in the crime but was seen misbehaving with the 17-year-old victim on a video camera during the party on May 28.

Police said the boys had also tried to target another girl at the pub, as indicated by the screening of the CCTV footage.

The Police have imposed stringent provisions of law against the accused by expanding the scope of the FIR by adding Sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 (G) (gang penetrative sexual assault on a child) read with Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 366 (kidnapping a woman) and 366 A (procuration of a minor girl) and also Section 67 of Information Technology Act for circulating and uploading the pictures and videos of the crime. These law provisions could lead to imprisonment for life till death or even the death penalty.

After the investigation is completed, the police propose to move an application along with the charge sheet with a recommendation to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to recommend that the five CCLs be tried as adults.

Telangana Minister and Working President of TRS K T Rama Rao welcomed the move by the police to file the plea. He tweeted, “I welcome & support the stand of @TelanganaCOPs. If you are adult enough to commit a crime as heinous as rape, one must also be punished as an adult & not as a juvenile.”

Meanwhile, 10 days after the crime, the police are yet to reveal the ownership of the Innova vehicle in which the crime was committed. The car was confiscated and is located in the Jubilee Hills police station as case property. The car with a temporary registration number bears a “Government Vehicle” sticker. It is being said the vehicle may belong to the Telangana State Wakf Board, one of the country’s wealthiest Muslim institutions and comprises eleven members, including religious scholars, advocates, and public representatives.