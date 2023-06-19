Hyderabad’s Reddy aces JEE (Advanced)

PTI

New Delhi, June 18

Hyderabad zone’s Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has bagged the top rank in the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Sunday, officials said.

According to IIT-Guwahati, which conducted the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced this year, Reddy secured 341 out of 360 marks. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree from IIT-Hyderabad zone is the topper among women with 298 marks.

Six among the top 10 rank holders are from the IIT-Hyderabad zone. The second rank has been bagged by Ramesh Surya Theja (Hyderabad zone) followed by Rishi Kalra (Roorkee zone).

Raghav Goyal (Roorkee), Addagada Venkata Sivaram (Hyderabad), Prabhav Khandelwal (Delhi), Bikkina Abhinav Chowdhary (Hyderabad), Malay Kedia (Delhi), Nagireddy Balaaji Reddy (Hyderabad) and Yankanti Pani Venkata Maneedhar Reddy (Hyderabad), have bagged the subsequent ranks respectively.

The maximum number of candidates have qualified from IIT-Hyderabad zone followed by IIT-Delhi Zone and IIT-Bombay zone. Among the top 500 candidates, 174 are from IIT-Hyderabad zone followed by 120 from IIT-Delhi zone and 103 from IIT-Bombay zone.

A total of 13 foreign candidates have qualified the exam while 155 Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) have also cleared it. In all, 1,80,372 appeared in both papers in IIT-JEE Advanced of which 43,773 have qualified. As many as 36,204 male students and 7,509 female students cleared JEE Advanced 2023.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced. The exam was conducted on June 4.