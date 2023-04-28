 I am ready to be hanged if it's proved I have threatened wrestlers: coach Mahavir Prasad Bishnoi : The Tribune India

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Sangita Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 27, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, April 28

Dismissing the allegation that he has threatened the sexually harassed wrestlers and their families on behalf of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, coach Mahavir Prasad Bishnoi on Thursday said he is ready to be hanged if proved guilty.

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in their recent media interaction claimed that Bishnoi and the secretary general of Haryana wrestling association, Rakesh, have not only threatened the victims but also offered them bribe to "keep quiet".

"You can check my call records and my locations in the last few days. There is no truth in these allegations. I don't even know who the victims are. If it's proved that I am involved in giving threat calls, I am ready to be hanged," Bishnoi told PTI.

"I was in Hisar for a wedding with my family when the protest began. How could I have gone and met the victims' family. I am sure someone at the protest site is feeding the wrestlers with misinformation.

"These wrestlers know me for years. If someone said to them, taking my name, they should have called me for clarification, instead of levelling baseless allegations against me," he fumed.

Bishnoi said he has no ill intentions towards anyone and that he is being dragged into this because he chose not to stand by the wrestlers' side at the protest site.

"Bajrang had called me and requested to join the protest and I refused politely by saying that I want to stay neutral. I quit my CISF job, purely for my passion for wrestling, and joined the national camp to help prepare the wrestlers.

"And I have delivered, giving results as Greco Roman coach at National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) at SAI centre in Sonepat. I was there for 16 months. I am into all these things. I don't know why they are dragging me into this." It may be mentioned that SAI recently called Bishnoi for the national camp, but a day after he joined the centre in Sonepat, he was asked to leave.

Explaining the incident, Bishnoi said, "The SAI issued a list of coaches who were to join the national camp in January. I joined the camp on January 17 and was even allotted a room but the SAI created a new list the next day and my name was removed without providing any reason.

"I have asked SAI officials several times but no one gave me an answer. They just said no decision has been taken on my salary since my contract is to be renewed. But then, why did you place my name in the coaches' list in the first place?," he asked.

Bishnoi said he felt humiliated after being asked to leave the national camp.

He said in the past also "a few jealous" people targeted him and accused him of sexual harassment but he came out clean in the internal CISF enquiry.

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

LAC actions have eroded basis of ties, China told

LAC actions have eroded basis of ties, China told

Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh, Gen Li Shangfu hold bilater...

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman, heading for Houston

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman, heading for Houston

'The day I will feel helpless, I would...': WFI chief Brij Bhushan posts personalised video amid sexual harassment allegations

'The day I will feel helpless, I would...’: WFI chief Brij Bhushan posts personalised video amid sexual harassment allegations

2K Indians moved out of Sudan conflict zone

2K Indians moved out of Sudan conflict zone

Robbed by armed gangs, say evacuees

Ensure same-sex couples social benefits: SC

Ensure same-sex couples social benefits: SC


Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Agri Dept reports no yield dip in standing wheat crop

Farmer uses surface seeding technology to boost wheat yield

Teething trouble for waste-to-energy power plant at Bhagtanwala dump

Coaching centre for slum children gets new building, health facilities

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

Man enters girls' hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

Dera Bassi tragedy: Firm GM, director seek anticipatory bail

HC seeks affidavit on shifting of health centre at Mohali

Re-auction of leftover fancy Nos. from May 7

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Nod to remove, transplant 114 trees for defence staff HQ

BJP protests Rs 45-cr renovation of CM house

'e-Pledge' against drugs must in schools

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Sanitary workers put off strike, to meet CM today

NRI jumps off 11th floor, dies

5 peddlers nabbed

5 arrested on betting charge

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

City has 4th best road safety infra among 12 'rising cities'

Elected representatives must raise issue with Centre, state govt, say residents

20 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

Man held with 350-gm heroin

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at law varsity

Gangster facing 10 criminal cases held

RGNUL conducts community development drive in Jassowal

'Despite conducive factors, no ornamental fish breeder in Punjab'