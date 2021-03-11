I-Day: 1,082 police personnel given medals for gallantry, good service

New Delhi, August 14
A total of 1,082 police personnel from CAPFs and state forces have been awarded various categories of service medals, including for gallant action, on the occasion of Independence Day, an official statement said Sunday.
The decorations include 347 police medal for gallantry (PMG), 87 President's police medal for distinguished service and 648 police medals for meritorious service.
Out of the 347 gallantry awards, 204 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir, 80 for displaying bravery in Left Wing Extremism or Naxal violence affected areas and 14 personnel for showing bravery in North-East Region, the Union home ministry said.
The maximum gallantry medals at 109 have been received by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) followed by 108 to the J&K Police, 19 to the Border Security Force (BSF) and six each to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
Among the state police forces, 42 gallantry medals have been given to Maharashtra, 15 to Chhattisgarh among others forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation
President hails India’s achievements in overcoming Covid-19 ...
Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62
Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull of Dalal Street, passed away in Mumba...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire
If Jhunjhunwala would have had a regret, it was not seeing t...
Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil
'Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we...
In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials
Magnitsky petition yet another attempt to bring Indian Gover...