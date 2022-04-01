I have full confidence that Congress will win Karnataka Assembly elections with clear majority: Rahul Gandhi

Congress to focus on youth and women in election

Bengaluru, April 1

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday exhorted party leaders in Karnataka to work together and set a target to win 150 seats in the Assembly elections due next year.

Addressing a party meeting here, he said Karnataka has a "spirit of Congress" and is a "natural Congress State".

 "....we should win with a minimum of 150 seats (in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly)," Gandhi said. "We should fight united, on right issues and with merit as criteria".

He said the "biggest responsibility" for party leaders Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, and Mallikarjun Kharge and others is to fight together and win 150 seats.

"We should focus on youth and women in this election whether in giving ticket or in organisation," Gandhi said.

"I have full confidence that the Congress will win with clear majority and give a government that works for the poor, small traders and all sections," said Gandhi.  

The Congress leader also attacked the BJP which, he alleged, is not in a position to generate jobs as "they have destroyed small and medium industries".

"The Prime Minister used to speak about corruption, but if he speaks about it in Karnataka, people will laugh as this (BJP government in Karnataka) is the most corrupt state with 40 per cent (commission) government," he said.

