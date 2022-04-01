I have full confidence that Congress will win Karnataka Assembly elections with clear majority: Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru, April 1
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday exhorted party leaders in Karnataka to work together and set a target to win 150 seats in the Assembly elections due next year.
Addressing a party meeting here, he said Karnataka has a "spirit of Congress" and is a "natural Congress State".
"....we should win with a minimum of 150 seats (in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly)," Gandhi said. "We should fight united, on right issues and with merit as criteria".
He said the "biggest responsibility" for party leaders Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, and Mallikarjun Kharge and others is to fight together and win 150 seats.
"We should focus on youth and women in this election whether in giving ticket or in organisation," Gandhi said.
"I have full confidence that the Congress will win with clear majority and give a government that works for the poor, small traders and all sections," said Gandhi.
The Congress leader also attacked the BJP which, he alleged, is not in a position to generate jobs as "they have destroyed small and medium industries".
"The Prime Minister used to speak about corruption, but if he speaks about it in Karnataka, people will laugh as this (BJP government in Karnataka) is the most corrupt state with 40 per cent (commission) government," he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution asking for Chandigarh to be given to Punjab
The legislative business will be taken up for discussion
For once, Punjab MLAs from AAP, Congress and SAD come together against Centre’s claim on Chandigarh, BJP walks out
'Chandigarh was created as capital of Punjab', Bhagwant Mann...
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov
The high-level talks take place in the backdrop of indicatio...
India's foreign policy is guided by its independent position: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Ready to discuss if India wants to buy anything from Russia,...