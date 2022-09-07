 Income Tax dept conducts survey on Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research : The Tribune India

Income Tax dept conducts survey on Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research

Exact reason for conducting the survey not known yet

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

New Delhi, September 7

The Income-tax department on Wednesday conducted a survey operation against Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), official sources said.

The premises of the think tank located near Malcha Marg in central Delhi are being covered, they said.

The exact reason for conducting the survey, where only business premises are covered by the taxman, was not known.

