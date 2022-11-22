 I-T dept detects unaccounted transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore across country : The Tribune India

I-T dept detects unaccounted transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore across country

The searches were carried out in more than 30 locations spread across Patna, Bhagalpur, Dehri-on-Sone, Lucknow and Delhi

I-T dept detects unaccounted transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore across country

Photo for representation only. iStock



New Delhi, November 22

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday said it has unearthed unaccounted transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore during searches on a few groups engaged in jewellery and real estate business across the country in connection with alleged tax evasion.

According to an official, on November 17, the searches were carried out in more than 30 locations spread across Patna, Bhagalpur, Dehri-on-Sone, Lucknow and Delhi.

During the searches, a large number of incriminating documents and digital evidence indicating evasion of income tax were found.

In one of the raids, analysis of seized evidence revealed that the group engaged in the business of gold and diamond jewellery, had invested its unaccounted income in cash purchase of jewellery, renovation of shops and immovable properties.

It had unaccounted money of over Rs 12 crore in its books of account, in the garb of advance from customers.

Upon physical verification of stock, unaccounted stock of more than Rs 12 crore was found.

In the case of another group engaged in real estate business, evidence of unaccounted cash transactions in purchase of land, construction of buildings and sale of apartments were found.

Evidence seized in the case of a prominent land broker has further corroborated the above unaccounted transactions. The quantum of such unaccounted cash transactions is more than Rs 80 crore. The unaccounted income so earned by the key persons of the group has been invested in acquisition of many immovable properties, including large parcels of land.

"During the search operations, unaccounted cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 5 crore have been seized. A total of 14 bank lockers have been put under restraint. So far, the search action has led to detection of unaccounted transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore," said the official.

Further investigation in the matter is on. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Social media celebrity 'Rowdy Bhati' dies in car crash in Greater Noida

2
Punjab

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Kulwinderjit alias ‘Khanpuria’; carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh

3
Nation

Govt scraps requirement to fill out Air Suvidha form for international arrivals

4
World

Nepal elections: Lesser known Rastriya Swatantra Party emerging as dark horse

5
World

You will get 30,000 euros to move to this city in Italy!

6
Delhi

AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'manhandled' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral

7
World

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped again, video goes viral

8
Nation

4 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border over timber-smuggling

9
Punjab

Naib Tehsildar recruitment scam: Patiala police nab another topper; aspirants seek action against PPSC functionaries

10
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Don't Miss

View All
Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Top News

Delhi Police get court permission to conduct polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala

Court extends Aaftab Poonawala’s custody by 4 days, allows polygraph test

Poonawala tells the court that he had committed the crime in...

Man giving massage to Satyendar Jain not a physiotherapist, but prison inmate: Sources

Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...

AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav thrashed by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral

AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'manhandled' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral

He refutes BJP’s claims of selling MCD tickets

Australian parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to implement it on mutually agreed date

Australian parliament approves free trade agreement with India

The agreement, once implemented, will provide duty-free acce...

BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) chief Dallewal’s fast unto death enters day 4; govt officials request him to end protest

BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) chief Dallewal’s fast unto death enters day 4; govt officials request him to end protest

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also met D...


Cities

View All

Tension in Majitha after 2 groups clash

Tension in Majitha after 2 groups clash

Signboards in Punjabi: Amritsar residents hail move

Amritsar: Teacher accuses school of defying order reinstating her

GNDU to hold convocation on Nov 25, Governor to deliver address

Temperature dips, but poultry sales unchanged

Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda: Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Indefinite protest of SKM in Punjab enters Day 6

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

11 of 75 had reacted ‘adversely’ to Propofol made by HP firm, ‘six’ died

PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died

Drugs seized from man near inter-state toll barrier in Himachal’s Baddi

Chandigarh set for 5G service rollout by New Year

No need for Tribune flyover, High Court told

Terror funding case: Panjab University student sent to judicial custody

Delhi Police get 4 more days of custody of Aaftab Poonawala

Delhi Police get 4 more days of custody of Aaftab Poonawala

Woman jumps off 16th-floor flat in Greater Noida

4 students arrested for beating pregnant dog to death in Delhi; said were infuriated as it used to bark at them

Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

Rural medical services not in pink of health

Jalandhar: Rural medical services not in pink of health

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licences

Banga MC ex-engineer held in defective stadium case

Phagwara: Uber driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint

Booze delivered late at function, Excise Commissioner fined Rs 20K

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory in Ludhiana

Rs 8.5 cr to be spent on modern fire equipment: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Will not let AAP divide people in Punjab: Raja Warring

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Finally, work on Halwara international airport resumes after 8 months

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

Patiala police nabs 2 for gun posts on social media

No relief from dengue, Patiala district sees 21 fresh cases

Patiala girl bags 1st place in state-level painting contest

Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response

8-wkt victory for MAC team