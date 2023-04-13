 I-T Dept identifies Mukhtar Ansari’s two dozen ‘benami’ assets worth Rs 127 crore : The Tribune India

I-T Dept identifies Mukhtar Ansari’s two dozen ‘benami’ assets worth Rs 127 crore

Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is lodged in jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh

I-T Dept identifies Mukhtar Ansari’s two dozen ‘benami’ assets worth Rs 127 crore

Mukhtar Ansari. File



PTI

New Delhi, April 13

The Income Tax Department has identified about two dozen ‘benami’ assets worth Rs 127 crore of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Uttar Pradesh and other locations as part of a “comprehensive” action against him and his associates, sources said Wednesday.

The department’s Lucknow benami assets investigation unit on Tuesday attached the first benami property in this case, a land parcel located in Ghazipur district worth about Rs 1.29 crore (book value). The market value of this property is about 12 crore, according to an attachment order of the department.

The benamidar (in whose name a benami property is standing) in this case has been identified as an alleged associate and neighbour of Ansari, Ganesh D Mishra while the “beneficial owner” has been named as Ansari in the attachment order.

Benami means ‘no name’ or ‘without name’ and such properties are those in which the real beneficiary is not the one in whose name the property has been purchased.

The attachment order, issued under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act of 2016, has been passed under the name and seal of Deputy Commissioner of I-T Alok K Singh under Additional Commissioner of the I-T (Benami Prohibition Unit) Dhruvpurari Singh.

The department, the sources said, followed the “documents and money trail” in this case after going through multiple FIRs filed by the UP Police against Ansari, checking land records and numerous bank documents and it was found that Mishra had allegedly furnished a personal bond of Rs 90 lakh and had also pledged his property for a Rs 1.60 crore loan taken by a company in which Ansari’s wife and son are shareholders.

The sources said the I-T department has launched a “comprehensive” action against Ansari and his associates and has codenamed the operation of identifying his alleged benami assets and finances as ‘Operation Panther’.

The department, as per the sources, is in the process of attaching the rest 22 benami properties of Ansari which are estimated to be bearing a market value of over Rs 100 crore.

Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is lodged in a jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from the I-T department, he is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate too on money laundering charges.

Ansari faces as many as 49 criminal cases that have been booked against him and aides on charges of land grabbing, murder and extortion.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana traffic policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km; video goes viral

2
Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

3
Nation

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy case on Sunday

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi quizzed for 7 hours by Vigilance Bureau in DA case; says the probe is ‘totally political’

5
Haryana

Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

6
J & K

40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

7
Delhi

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

8
Nation

Delhi Police nab ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie

9
Haryana

No funds, work on approach road to Faridabad-Noida bridge comes to halt

10
Punjab

All sections living in peace and brotherhood, says Akal Takht Jathedar in his Baisakhi day address

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country’s High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...

Japanese PM unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI to interrogate Kejriwal in Delhi excise 'scam' on Sunday

Supreme Court recommends three judicial officers as Judges of Delhi High Court

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali