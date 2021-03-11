I-T dept seizes Rs 56 crore in cash, jewellery worth Rs 14 crore during raids in Maharashtra’s Jalna

PTI

New Delhi/Mumbai, August 11

The Income tax department has seized Rs 56 crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 14 crore after it raided a Maharashtra-based business group engaged in steel and real estate, officials said on Thursday.

The raids were launched last week on the business entity based in Jalna district of the state after actionable inputs of alleged tax evasion were received against it, they said.

A senior official said Rs 56 crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 14 crore had been seized till now.

Documents and digital data had also been seized.