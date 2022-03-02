IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back stranded Indians

New Delhi, March 2
A C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force left for Romania on Wednesday morning carrying humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
The aircraft is expected to bring back Indians from Romania, who exited war-hit Ukraine through its border crossings.
Officials said the aircraft left for Romania early in the morning.
India on Tuesday sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance comprising medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine via Poland.
India had decided to send the relief supplies to Ukraine to help it deal with the humanitarian situation along its border areas with tens of thousands of people attempting to flee the Russian invasion.
