IAF Chief calls for steps to mitigate supply chain disruptions

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhuri today said the world had witnessed multiple and varied disruptions to supply chains due to the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He said the IAF relied heavily on global supply chains for the delivery of critical components, equipment and services to maintain its combat potential. Without naming Russia, he was hinting that supplies had been hit as India was looking at other options to source spare parts for its Russian-origin fighter jets, transport planes and helicopters.

The IAF Chief listed the Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid as events that have highlighted the vulnerability of supply chains to disruptions. He was delivering the keynote address at the National Logistics Management Seminar here.

“Global supply chains have become increasingly complex and interconnected and the defence sector is not an exception to this trend,” the IAF Chief said.

He further said to mitigate such disruptions, emerging trends such as digitisation, automation and data analytics should be exploited. “This will enhance IAF’s logistics capabilities,” he added.