IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Rajasthan; crew members safe

Jaipur, August, 23
A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in a farm in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after it developed a technical snag on Tuesday, police said.
Its crew members are safe, they said.
Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, "It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made emergency landing in the farm on Tuesday morning."
"The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. Its crew members are safe," he said.
