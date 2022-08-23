IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Rajasthan; crew members safe

PTI

Jaipur, August, 23

A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in a farm in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after it developed a technical snag on Tuesday, police said.

Its crew members are safe, they said.

Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, "It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made emergency landing in the farm on Tuesday morning."

"The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. Its crew members are safe," he said.

#indian air force