IAF test-fires extended-range BrahMos

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 29

For the second time this year, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday fired the “extended-range” version of the BrahMos air-launched missile from a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

Can travel beyond 300 km The extended-range missile achieved the desired objectives in the Bay of Bengal region

The “extended-range” version means the missile can travel more than 300 km

The IAF said it “successfully fired the extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile against a ship target from a Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft. The missile achieved the desired objectives in the Bay of Bengal region”.

The first such test of extended-range BrahMos was carried out in May.

The missile cap of 300 km range on India was lifted after it was inducted into the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) six years ago.

The “extended-range” version means the missile can travel more than 300 km. Before India joined the MTCR, the Russian technology of the BrahMos was restricted as the MTCR limits the export of missile technology which can travel beyond 300 km.

With today’s test, the IAF has achieved a significant capability boost to carry out precision strikes from Sukhoi against targets on land and at sea over very long ranges.

“The extended-range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the Sukhoi gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate future battlefields,” said the IAF.

Besides Russia, the US and its NATO allies and countries such as Japan and Australia are part of the MTCR that was formed in 1987.