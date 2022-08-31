IAF to raise its first Light Combat Helicopters’ unit at Jodhpur in October

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 30

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is to raise its first unit of indigenously made Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) in October. The LCH is made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The move comes weeks after Army Aviation Corps inducted the LCH in July this year. The unit is being prepared for deployment in the Northeast.

The IAF will be inducting 10 LCHs in the first batch.

The IAF operates the three-decade-old Russian Mi-25 and Mi-35 attack helicopters. One of the squadrons of the Russian-made copters is to be phased out while another one is going for a midlife upgrade. The process of induction of 22 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters has been completed.

Meanwhile, the Army that started the LCJ induction process plans to acquire 95 LCHs, each having 10 helicopters. These will be deployed in the mountains.

In March, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved procurement of 15 Limited Series Production (LSP) variants of the LCH at the cost of Rs 3,887 crore along with infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 crore. Of the 15 helicopters, 10 are for the IAF and five for the Army.

