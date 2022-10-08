IAF's weapon systems branch will have four sub-streams

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, October 8

The newly created Weapon Systems Branch for the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be divided into four sub-streams – each with its own skill set.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari announced the new operational branch -- the first since Independence – at the air force parade at Chandigarh on Saturday.

This will essentially be for manning of four specialised streams of surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, remotely-piloted aircraft and weapon system operators in twin- and multi-crew aircraft, the IAF chief added.

Creation of the branch will result in savings of over Rs 3,400 crores due to the reduced expenditure on flying training.

Sources said the branch would induct specialised cadre of officers.

The first sub-stream is ‘Flying’; the officers in this will be weapons systems operators in twin-engine multi-seat aircraft like fighter jets, the Sukhoi30 MKI, some 265 in the fleet. Attack helicopters are all twin-set versions; this includes the Boeing Apache AH-64E, the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and the Russian Mi -25/35.

The second sub-stream will be called ‘Remote’; they will be operators of the many UAVs being inducted like the Predator from the US or the armed version of the domestic UAVs.

Another sub-stream is ‘Intelligence’; this will comprise analysts of imagery obtained through space or UAV surveillance. Analysts of intelligence inputs, information warfare specialists, observers and signal intelligence collation will be part of it. Operators of space systems will also be under this.

The fourth sub-stream is named ‘Surface’; this will have mission commanders and operators of surface-to-air guided weapons, surface-to-surface missiles other than close-in weapons systems. The newly imported S-400 missiles from Russia will be part of this.