Iconic inverted rifle, helmet moved to War Memorial

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

The armed forces in a solemn ceremony on Friday shifted from the India Gate the “Inverted Rifle and the Helmet”, which was the symbol of fallen soldiers of the 1971 war, to adjoining National War Memorial. It was installed in the midst of busts of Param Vir Chakra awardees.

“With this ceremony, the integration of the memorial of fallen soldiers of the 1971 war with the National War Memorial is completed,” the Defence Ministry said.

The ceremony was led by the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee, Air Marshal BR Krishna, and attended by Adjutant General equivalents from the three services.

As part of the ceremony, a final salute was given and CISC offered a wreath at India Gate. Thereafter, the “Inverted Rifle and Helmet” was removed and carried in a ceremonial vehicle and installed at a newly created monument.