ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 results declared

New Delhi, May 14
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared Class 10 and Class 12 results, Secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Sunday.
"The result has been announced and can be accessed on the CAREERS portal and the board's website," Arathoon said.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations conducted the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) examinations in February-March.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka CLP meeting today: Congress appoints Shinde, Jitendra Singh, Babaria as observers; Siddha leads CM race
Siddaramaiah is the only ex-CM in Karnataka besides Congress...
AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi
Was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on th...
Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls
AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, co...
Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director
He has been appointed to the CBI director's post for a perio...
1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained
The violence took place after a religious post which went vi...