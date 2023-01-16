Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, January 15

With the minimum temperatures dropping to sub-zero in the northwest region, mainly in Rajasthan and Punjab, ground frost appeared in several parts, posing a threat to wheat and vegetable crops.

Agriculture experts have suggested farmers to irrigate the fields to alleviate the potential damage. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cold wave conditions would intensify in the next 24 hours over the northwest region. It has already issued a red alert in parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 18. Faridkot (Punjab) recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, Fatehpur (Rajathan) minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, Churu (Rajasthan) minus 2.5 degrees Celsius and Ujwa (Delhi) minus 0.1 degrees Celsius.

Dr Tarsem Singh Dhillon, head of Vegetable Science Department, PAU, said persistent fog or ground frost could lead to stunting of vegetables because of declining photosynthesis activity owing to lack of sunlight. “Growers should cover vegetables with polythene sheets to prevent frost injury,” he said.

Dr Virinder Singh Sohu, Principal Wheat Breeder, PAU, said ground frost was unfavorable for the standing wheat crop. The farmers should irrigate the fields to prevent damage, he said.