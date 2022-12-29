Idea of India under attack, society divided by hate: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 28

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that India’s neighbouring countries attained independence at the same time as India’s, but many of these nations later turned to dictatorship, while India clung to democracy.

“Within a few decades of Independence, India became an economic, nuclear and strategic superpower, possessing advanced missiles,” Kharge said while addressing party leaders and workers on the 138th foundation day of the Congress at the AICC headquarters here.

He added India figured among the top countries in the fields of agriculture, education, medicine, information technology and service sector.

Kharge said the success story scripted by India would not have been possible if the Congress governments that ran the country during the early decades after Independence did not demonstrate faith in democracy and did not follow an ideology of harmonious coexistence and reposed faith in science and knowledge.

“The Congress backed a Constitution that did not discriminate against citizens,” the Congress president said.

“The fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked. Society is being divided by hate, people are hit by price rise and unemployment, but the government is not bothered,” he said.

Kharge noted that the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi was successful in rejuvenating crores of Congress workers and was able to showcase the support the Congress ideology enjoyed among the masses.

The Congress president said the response evoked by the yatra had made political rivals nervous. He appealed to people to join the yatra to ensure a better future for the country.

“We want to assure our countrymen that we are ready to meet their expectations. This is our promise on the occasion of foundation day of the party,” Kharge added.

Congress alleges security breach at yatra

The Congress has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging multiple breaches in the security of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and demanding protection for party leader Rahul Gandhi. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the security of the yatra was compromised after it entered Delhi on Saturday. TNS

#BJP #Congress #democracy #mallikarjun kharge