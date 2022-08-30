Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 30

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave six weeks to the Centre to spell out its stand after holding discussions with various states and union territories on identification of religious minorities, including Hindus, at the state level.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul extended the time given to the government and fixed October 19 after the Centre's counsel sought additional time to complete the deliberations on the contentious issue.

On behalf of the petitioner, senior counsel Vikas Singh opposed the Centre seeking time, saying it was funny that the government wanted more time once again.

A day before the crucial hearing on the issue, the Ministry of Minority Affairs on Monday had told the top court that comments/views of the state governments including those of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh and UT of J&K had not been received.

“A reminder was sent to these states requesting them to furnish their comments/views. Further, comments of states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are also awaited. In these states, the issue may have wider ramifications. The Ministry proposes to hold meetings in the ensuing weeks with the remaining state governments/Union territories in order to have their views on the matter also," the Centre said in a status report submitted to the top court.

The report has been submitted in response to a plea filed by Delhi BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay seeking minority status for Hindus in states/UTs where they are less in number.

“That in view of the position stated above, it is humbly submitted that this court may kindly consider to defer the hearing and allow more time for holding meetings with other state governments/Union territories, and also to enable the state governments/Union territories and stakeholders with whom the consultative meetings have already been held, to finalise their considered views in the matter,” the ministry said.

The top court on May 10 had taken exception to the Centre changing its stand on declaring Hindus as minority in nine states and Union territories where they are numerically lesser in number, saying taking different stands won’t help.

A Bench led by Justice SK Kaul had made the comments after it noticed that the Centre, in departure from its earlier stand, said the power to notify minorities was vested in it and any decision in this regard would be taken after discussion with states and other stakeholders. The Ministry of Minority Affairs had earlier submitted that state governments could declare any religious or linguistic community, including Hindus, a minority within the said state.

Asking the Centre to undertake the necessary exercise of consultation, it had listed the matter for hearing on August 30.

Upadhyay has sought minority status for Hindus in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep on the grounds that Hindus were numerically in fewer strength in these states/UTs. Contending that Hindus are in minority in several states and are unable to avail the benefits of schemes meant for the minorities, he also sought guidelines for identification of minorities at the state level.