If BJP allowed to become stronger, people may lose their voting right: Akhilesh Yadav

He said there are some countries where 'no voting takes place' and in sweeping remarks questioned the electoral system in China and Russia

If BJP allowed to become stronger, people may lose their voting right: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav. PTI file

PTI

Kannauj (UP), August 9

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Tuesday alleged that people may lose their right to vote if the BJP is allowed to become stronger as he accused the ruling party of undermining the country’s democratic institutions and the Constitution.

He said there are some countries where “no voting takes place” and in sweeping remarks questioned the electoral system in China and Russia.

“Is there any election in the neighbouring country of China. If you go beyond, are there any elections in Russia? In Pakistan, the Army rules the roost and install in power whoever they want to. Are there any elections in Myanmar and its surrounding countries? So, be careful,” Yadav said during an event at Jhauva village on August Kranti Diwas.

Yadav alleged that the BJP takes votes of backward castes and the Dalits but did not give them their due.

“Your employment is being taken away and the Constitution is also being attacked. If these people become more powerful, then you may also lose your right to vote. You should not take this as a joke,” Yadav said.

Terming the present regime in the Centre as the government of industrialists, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the East India Company had come to India to do business but later the British passed a law that made the company a government.

“Today, properties of India are being sold by BJP people. They have given the whole country to industrialists. If these people stay for a few more days, then we and you will be made slaves,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the BJP’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign and the RSS, he said, “Today, they want a Tricolour at every home. If you go through history, these are the same people who once opposed the Tricolour.” Referring to the Agneepath scheme of recruitment in the armed forces, Yadav said, “Now, there is a temporary system in the Army, after a few days there will be a temporary system in police and PAC too. After a few days, they will also be outsourced.” He also alleged that the BJP leaders knew where the politician who had misbehaved with a woman in Noida was “hiding” and he had links with influential ruling party ministers and MLAs.

Yadav also said the BJP “deliberately arrested” him on August 9, which is an “insult to revolutionaries” who fought for the country’s freedom. He, however, did not elaborate on his remark.

August 9 is being observed as the August Kranti Diwas, the day the Quit India movement was lodged against the British in 1942. The Kakori train robbery by Indian revolutionaries also took place on this day in 1925.

His remark indicated to a statement by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had slammed the Congress for holding a protest over price rise and other issues on August 5, the day which marked the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Adityanath had called the Congress protest an insult to “Ram bhakts” as opposition party leaders wore black clothes.

Without taking any name, Yadav referred to the conviction of state minister Rakesh Sachan in an Arms Act case, saying, “A minister fled with the entire file from the court when he came to know that a decision is coming against him.” “Has the government saved him or not,” Yadav asked people adding that fake cases are being lodged by the government against socialists and Muslims, who made an equal contribution for the country’s freedom.

“If you go across any list of freedom fighters, Muslims had equal contribution,” he said accusing the BJP of pursuing the “divide and rule” policy of the British.

#akhilesh yadav

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
J & K

4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

2
Punjab

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

3
Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

4
Nation

Gautam Adani to get 'Z' category security

5
Punjab

Petrol pump owner shot dead in Amritsar by assailants armed with 'silenced' guns

6
Nation

Comedian Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' following heart attack

7
Punjab

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked at 7 Mile in Mandi

9
Punjab

Gangster Happy Bhullar used crime money for gold: Police

10
Haryana

Panipat gets country's first 2G ethanol plant

Don't Miss

View All
42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives
Schools

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives

Top News

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur’s resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...

Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: 2 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers injured

4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar’s brother

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother

Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Cities

View All

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Amritsar civic body launches awareness campaign on property tax rebate

Remembering the institute that came to the rescue of repatriated patients

Support slain Sikh political prisoner's family: Ramoowalia

3 snatchers held; 20 cell phones recovered

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Indian flag displayed at Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

Glitch in Himachal leaves most Chandigarh areas powerless

Illegal colonies in Panchkula district to be regularised

Panchkula: Teacher booked for assault

Chandigarh: Sector 7 nightclubs nightmare for area residents

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Delhi makes face masks mandatory in public places, Rs 500 fine for violators

The way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day

Delhi LG Saxena orders FIR against 9 retired, 2 serving DDA officials in 9-year-old financial misappropriation case

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Notice to 2 schools over 'encroachment' on park

6 yrs on, UID numbers for properties a distant dream

Transformer, pole shifted, rly underbridge work to start soon

GST officials raid three showrooms

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates’ licence scam in Ludhiana

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates' licence scam in Ludhiana

Couple withdraws Rs 3L from landlord's account in Ludhiana, arrested

Non-basmati rice sown on 96% area under paddy cultivation in Ludhiana district

Covid: 31 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Two nabbed for illegal LPG refilling in Ludhiana

Patiala MC’s weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Patiala MC's weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Dengue spreads tentacles in Patiala district, 6 more taken ill

Patiala: 'Jhola Mission' to reduce plastic use

MC survey to identify fire-prone places in Patiala

Cong holds march in Rajpura to mark 75 years of freedom