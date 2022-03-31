If India's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI

New Delhi, March 31

If the country's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out a wrong message and the country cannot progress in such a scenario, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, a day after the BJP's youth wing members allegedly vandalised property outside his house.

The BJP's youth wing damaged property outside Kejriwal’s house on Wednesday during a protest against his remarks on the film 'The Kashmir Files'.

"Arvind Kejriwal is not important but the country is. I can lay down my life for the nation. India will not progress through such hoolignanism.

"If the biggest party of the country, which is in power at the Centre, resorts to such hooliganism, it will spread a bad message among people. People will think that this is the right way (to deal with anything)," he said at an event.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday had lashed out at the BJP, alleging that it was a "conspiracy to kill" Kejriwal as the saffron party is unable to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in elections.

The BJP, however, has accused the AAP of scripting a drama and playing the "victim card" after the ''public anger'' against Kejriwal's remarks "mocking" displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

Delhi Police have arrested eight people in connection with the alleged vandalism at Kejriwal's house.