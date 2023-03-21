If needed, OTT rules will be changed: Min

New Delhi, March 20
Information Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has made it clear that abusive language in the name of creativity would not be tolerated.
“The government is serious about complaints of increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT platforms,” he said. “If there is need to change rules regarding this, the ministry is willing to walk this path,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal’s uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices
Separatist still at large | 6 FIRs, 114 arrests so far | ISI...
Radicals storm Indian mission in San Francisco
1 held for pulling down Tricolour in London
India integral to free Indo-Pacific: Kishida
Unveils $75 bn plan to counter China