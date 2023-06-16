If passenger unable to protect his belongings, Railways can’t be held responsible: Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, June 16

Noting that theft of personal belongings of a passenger didn’t amount to “deficiency in service”, the Supreme Court has held that the Railways can’t be held liable for it.

“If the passenger is not able to protect his own belongings, the Railways cannot be held responsible,” a Vacation Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah said on Wednesday.

Setting aside an order passed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, the top court said, “We fail to understand as to how the theft could be said to be in any way a deficiency in service by the Railways.”

The Bench allowed the Railway’s appeal against the concurrent orders passed by the District Consumer Forum, State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission and the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission which had directed the Railways to reimburse Rs 1 lakh cash allegedly stolen from one Surender Bhola during a train journey.

According to Section 2(11) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, “deficiency” means any fault, imperfection, shortcoming or inadequacy in the quality, nature and manner of performance which is required to be maintained by or under any law for the time being in force or has been undertaken to be performed by a person in pursuance of a contract or otherwise in relation to any service and includes—(i) any act of negligence or omission or commission by such person which causes loss or injury to the consumer; and (ii) deliberate withholding of relevant information by such person to the consumer.

