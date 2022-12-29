If potential of UTs harnessed, nothing can stop India becoming 3rd largest economy: Amit Shah

New Delhi, December 29
Emphasising on making the Union Territories (UTs) a role model for the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said if they harnessed their potential nothing could stop India becoming the third largest economy in the world.
Chairing the conference of the UTs, which was attended by the Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and senior officials of the Union government and the centrally ruled territories, Shah directed officials to prepare a vision for 2047.
According to an MHA statement, Shah directed the UT officials to take inspiration from “the Prime Minister’s motto of ‘vocal for local’ and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ while striving to become a hub of tourism, development and welfare”.
The Home Minister also asked the UTs to come together and work synergistically on a common platform to achieve the national objectives and vision and take the country forward in the journey of development, according to the statement.
Emphasising that development should reach the grassroots level, Shah said, “The indicator of development cannot be measured only by the rising figures of GDP, but it can be measured only by the positive impact it has on the remotest and most deprived people of the society.”
The Home Minister also impressed upon the officials of the UT to exchange best practices and stressed on “security, completion of flagship schemes, minimum government and maximum governance and zero tolerance against corruption”.
