If proven guilty, WFI president may get maximum 5-year jail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 16

The Delhi Police have filed a 1,500-page chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under Sections 354, 354A and 354D of the IPC and if proven guilty, he could get a maximum five-year jail term.

Charges he faces Section Max term 354 Up to 5 years in jail or fine, or both 354A Up to 3 years in jail or fine, or both 354-D 2nd conviction can result in up to 5-year jail with fine

Sources in the police said the charges were based on elaborate statements of all the six women wrestlers. Though more than 200 statements of witnesses were recorded as “supporting evidence”, only those relevant and backing the allegations levelled by the wrestlers were mentioned in the chargesheet, they said.

Section 354 deals with cases of “outraging a woman’s modesty”. The punishment ranges from a jail term of up to five years or fine, or both.

Section 354A entails “physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures”; or “demanding or requesting sexual favours”; or “showing pornography against a woman’s will”, or “making sexually coloured remarks”. In 2013, this section was amended to say that anyone who sexually harassed a woman by unwelcome physical contact, advances, a demand or request for sexual favours or showing her pornography could face up to three-year imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Before 2012, Section 354D had no provision for punitive punishment in cases of stalking. It was only after the December 16, 2012, gangrape and murder case that stalking was made a “bailable offence”. This entails imprisonment of up to three years and a possible fine on conviction for first-time offenders. But a second or subsequent conviction could result in up to five-year imprisonment along with fine.