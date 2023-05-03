 ‘If required, we’ll think about it’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on ‘banning’ Bajrang Dal : The Tribune India

‘If required, we’ll think about it’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on ‘banning’ Bajrang Dal

Baghel was talking to reporters after inaugurating the 18th Chhattisgarh Young Scientist Congress 2023 at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay auditorium in Raipur

‘If required, we’ll think about it’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on ‘banning’ Bajrang Dal

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. PTI file



PTI

Raipur, May 3

The Chhattisgarh government will think about banning Bajrang Dal if the need arises, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday, a day after the Congress in its election manifesto for Karnataka polls promised to take action as per law including banning organisations like the right-wing Hindu outfit and PFI accusing them of spreading hatred.

The manifesto has sparked a strong protest from the Sangh Parivar.

Baghel was talking to reporters after inaugurating the 18th Chhattisgarh Young Scientist Congress 2023 at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay auditorium here.

Responding to a question whether the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh will consider banning the outfit, the CM said, “Bajrangis did create some disturbances here but we controlled them. If required we will think about it (banning it).” Bajrang Dal has often courted controversies over vigilante action. Bajrang is another name for Lord Hanuman and the outfit’s insignia carries the picture of the deity.

Baghel said his party leaders and office-bearers have come up with the manifesto as per problems existing in Karnataka and one cannot link it with every state.

For instance, Baghel said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to provide milk to every household in Karnataka but BJP doesn’t have similar schemes in states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh where it is in power.

Criticising Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark that if Congress comes to power in Karnataka then the state will be afflicted with communal riots, Baghel said, “You see in non-BJP states they try to blow up a small incident and attempt to divide various classes. It happened in Odisha and Chhattisgarh and in other states. They have nothing to do with issues related to people,” the CM said.

“Priyanka ji has asked that elections are happening in Karnataka, so are you talking about the people of Karnataka. When will you speak about 40 per cent commission? They have mastery over instigating fights among communities,” Baghel said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa Moily said there was no suggestion before the party to ban Bajrang Dal if elected to power.

#Congress #Karnataka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar on OTT now

2
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

3
Punjab

Beant Singh assassination case: Supreme Court refuses to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana’s death penalty

4
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

5
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

6
Punjab In brief

Rajpura: CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates steel plant

7
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: Justice Joseph anguished over convicts using procedural lacunae to delay hearing

8
Nation

Goldy Brar on list of Canada's top 25 wanted criminals

9
Punjab

'Sexual misconduct video': Bhagwant Mann stands by minister, attacks Sukhpal Khaira

10
Nation

'Anurag Thakur tried to suppress the matter', alleges wrestler Vinesh Phogat amid protest

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Top News

Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin

Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin; Kyiv refutes charge, claims Moscow mulling large-scale ‘terrorist’ attack

Such action would achieved noting for Kyiv on battlefield an...

Ajay Banga appointed World Bank President for five-year term

Ajay Banga becomes World Bank president unopposed

Banga is first-ever Indian-American and Sikh-American to hea...

Zelenskiy denies attacking Moscow, vows to start counteroffensive

Zelenskiy denies attacking Moscow, vows to start counteroffensive

Says did not attack the Kremlin or President Putin, discusse...

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

Hindenburg stated that the independent auditor for the group...

Teenage boy opens fire in school in Serbia capital

Teenage boy kills 8 children, guard at school in Serbia's capital Belgrade

Six more children and a teacher injured, hospitalised


Cities

View All

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Bhagwant Mann, Harjinder Singh Dhami among 100 ‘influential’ Sikhs

Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol

World Sikh Chamber of Commerce honours philanthropists

DC conducts surprise check in Tarn Taran

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Fresh spell of rain in Chandigarh, Punjab leads to dip in temperature

Fresh spell of rain in Chandigarh, Punjab leads to dip in temperature

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

May sees back-to-back lows, max temp slides to 24.3 °C in Chandigarh

2,800 Go First flyers' travel plans go for toss

Locals see end to woes as PCA stadium in Mohali to host last IPL tie today

6 arrested during police raids across Delhi-NCR against gangster Kapil Sangwan

6 arrested during police raids across Delhi-NCR against gangster Kapil Sangwan

Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR

Sanjay Singh’s name in excise policy case charge sheet not mistake but deliberate: AAP

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle below 30 degrees C for 4th consecutive day

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

23 come late in Nawanshahr; reply sought

Jalandhar byelection: Flyover work takes centre stage

Mahila Kisan Union to boycott AAP, BJP

One dies of Covid, 11 more positive

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

Giaspura tragedy: No checks in place, effluents flow into sewers, nullahs in Ludhiana

Pay Rs 20 lakh to kin of 11 Giaspura gas tragedy victims: NGT to Ludhiana DM

PPCB completes inspection of area

Increase compensation amount to Rs 50L: Ex-MLA

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

65 students given merit certificates in Patiala

2 members of gang involved in sale of fake currency held

Health Department gears up to curb vector-borne diseases in Patiala district

8-year-old missing child found near Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib